Bread Co. welcomes French onion soup back to the menu with help from ‘Office’ actress

ST. LOUIS – Fans of “The Office” are in for a treat. A savory soup is back on the menu at St. Louis Bread Co., with a familiar face fronting the social media launch.

With a tongue in cheek campaign and a soup spoon in hand, Panera bread is bringing back a fan-favorite.

“But French onion soup, specifically, we saw a different type of outcry and it was almost a sad to angry,” said Kelli Nicholson, Panera Bread director of brand marketing.

The funny, snarky, and outright rude comments are all real responses from fans of Panera’s French onion soup menu item.

To help serve up the soup re-launch on social media, the St. Louis Bread Company—also known as Panera Bread outside of the region—turned to a St. Louisan.

Actress Phyllis Smith, who fans of “The Office” will remember, returned to her Phyllis Vance role for the local bread company and Wednesday’s relaunch of the bistro French onion soup.

“Phyllis is based in St. Louis and in our backyard and we thought, what an awesome person to read these sad tweets and angry tweets of these consumers,” Nicholson said. “She was awesome to work with and loves the brand.”