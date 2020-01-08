Lots of sunshine today, but rain headed our way Thursday

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

ST. LOUIS - Another nice day for early January with plenty of sunshine. Temperatures will be a few degrees cooler Wedensday but still above normal; reaching into the mid/upper 40s. A pattern of unsettled weather will start to unfold tonight with an increase in clouds temperatures will hold near 40.

Then, Thursday will be windy and mild with mostly cloudy skies and some late day rain showers. High temperatures Thursday will jump well into the 50s. Several rounds of rain are expected Thursday night through Friday night even some thunderstorms are possible with some of the rain Friday night turning heavy. Much colder air may end the wet pattern with some snow on Saturday.