Man caught traveling with more than 22 pounds of fentanyl

Posted 10:49 am, January 8, 2020, by

Deaths from the synthetic opioid fentanyl skyrocketed more than 1,000% from 2011 to 2016, according to a report released Thursday.

ST. LOUIS – Federal prosecutors say a man was caught this week traveling with more than 22 pounds of the synthetic opioid fentanyl in one of the largest seizures of the highly potent drug in Missouri.

Daniel Cervantes Felix,18, of Maricopa, Arizona, has been charged with possession with intent to distribute fentanyl. No lawyer is listed for him in online court files.

A criminal complaint says investigators believe he was bringing the drug to New York when he was stopped Monday on Intestate 44. U.S. Attorney Jeff Jensen said in a statement that it was the second-largest seizure of fentanyl in the eastern half of the state.

Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.