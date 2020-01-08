× Man gets 13-year sentence for making counterfeit pills

URBANA, Ill. – A 13-year prison sentence has been handed a central Illinois man accused of producing counterfeit anti-anxiety pills at his home. Federal prosecutors alleged Stephan Caamano produced 4.3 million pills in his Champaign home and distributed them through the U.S. mail.

The 24-year-old Caamano pleaded guilty in April to charges he operated a fake Xanax production scheme between March 2017 and May 2018.

The charges included the distribution of a controlled substance, money laundering and engaging in monetary transactions in property derived from unlawful activity. Caamano apologized before U.S. District Judge Michael Mihm sentenced him Monday.