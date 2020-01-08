Missouri’s 2020 legislative session underway in Jefferson City

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. - The first day of the 2020 Missouri legislative session is in the books after the largely ceremonial activities kicked off officially at noon.

Eleven new lawmakers were sworn in in the House, including Democrats Rasheen Aldridge, representing parts of north St. Louis, Trish Gunby, who represents portions of west St. Louis County, and Michael Person, who represents Ferguson.

Expect Republicans to push back against attempts at gun control legislation, while Democrats argue that there's a big financial incentive to keep communities safe.

"If we have individuals who are afraid to come there and play there, work there, and enjoy the amenities that we have then it will impact the state of Missouri as whole because a lot of the revenue that would otherwise come in would not,” said State Senator Jamilah Nasheed (D-St. Louis).

The House Speaker believes there are areas where lawmakers can find consensus in fighting crime.

“One of the big things big cities have consistently talked about is needing support for witness protection, said Speaker Elijah Haahr (R-Springfield). We’re looking at ways to help provide support for law enforcement and prosecution there as they deal with those issues.”

You can also expect a look in 2020 at leveling the playing field for brick and mortar retailers up against online retailers.

“When it comes to passing Wayfair with a corresponding cut that doesn’t bring in any revenue, that’s not something that we’re going to support. This is something that has to pass. Democrats have been pushing for this for a long time as well as your municipalities. They need this funding and we need to get this done," said House Minority Leader Crystal Quade (D-Springfield).