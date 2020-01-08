O’Fallon Missouri businesses evacuated after bomb threat

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

UPDATE: O'Fallon Mo. Police report that both Wal-Mart and O'Charley's have been cleared and no evidence of a bomb could be located. Both businesses are open. The investigation is ongoing.

O'FALLON, Mo. - Police say a bomb threat prompted the evacuation of the Walmart and the O'Charley's off Highway K near Mexico Road Wednesday morning.

Officials say at 10:15 a.m., and 10:20 a.m., they received a 911 call for an indication that an explosive device may be in both buildings.

Both stores just about 10 minutes away from each other were safely evacuated and the buildings were searched by officers and Explosive Detection K-9(s).

Officials say no explosive devices were located in the building and the threat does not seem credible.

This is a developing situation.