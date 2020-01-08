STLMoms: Sensory Saturdays at St. Louis County Library’s Discovery Zones

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

ST. LOUIS - The latest numbers from the CDC show a rise in kids diagnosed with autism spectrum disorder has risen from 1 in 80 kids in 2010 to 1 in 45 children in 2015. As a result, parents and librarians across the U.S. are working to help make the library a place where children on the autism spectrum are welcome.

St. Louis County Library will introduce a new program for families with children on the autism spectrum this January at three branches. Sensory Saturdays will take place on the second Saturday of each month.

Branches offering Sensory Saturdays will open one hour early, allowing children with special needs and their families to explore the Discovery Zones and engage in special activities.