Traffic updates: Check our map for the fastest route.

Barclay gets his own bling with Stanley Cup collar

Posted 10:32 pm, January 9, 2020, by and , Updated at 09:24AM, January 10, 2020
Data pix.

ST. LOUIS – A special member of the St. Louis Blues organization did not receive a championship ring to commemorate the team’s Stanley Cup triumph. But on Thursday, this good boy was presented with something even more fitting – a canine cup collar!

Barclay, the team's service dog., was the recipient of a fancy collar made of 10 karat yellow gold and genuine blue sapphires.

Nestle Purina worked with Jostens, the company that made the team’s Stanley Cup rings, to design and fashion Barclay’s collar – a first of its kind!

Blues greats Bobby Plager and Brett Hull were on hand to do the honors.

Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.