Binnington accepts Bieber`s breakaway challenge for charity

Posted 8:09 am, January 9, 2020, by
ST. LOUIS -  The showdown between blues goalie Jordan Binnington and singer Justin Bieber is a go!

The Blues confirmed on Wednesday that Binnington has accepted Bieber's shootout proposal for charity.

After the Canadian singer posted videos of himself playing hockey, Binnington challenged Bieber to a head- to- head contest.

Binnington wrote, "Ten breakaways,  me verse you. You score on me, I'll dye my hair platinum blonde."

Bieber responded, "How 'bout $10,000 to charity. I score,  and you donate to a charity of my choice, and we film it."

No details on when it will happen, but Bieber performs in concert at Enterprise Center on July 13th.

