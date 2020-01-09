Binnington accepts Bieber`s breakaway challenge for charity

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

ST. LOUIS - The showdown between blues goalie Jordan Binnington and singer Justin Bieber is a go!

The Blues confirmed on Wednesday that Binnington has accepted Bieber's shootout proposal for charity.

After the Canadian singer posted videos of himself playing hockey, Binnington challenged Bieber to a head- to- head contest.

Binnington wrote, "Ten breakaways, me verse you. You score on me, I'll dye my hair platinum blonde."

Bieber responded, "How 'bout $10,000 to charity. I score, and you donate to a charity of my choice, and we film it."

No details on when it will happen, but Bieber performs in concert at Enterprise Center on July 13th.