Blues beat Sabres 5-1, Win 7th Straight at Home

The home cooking continues to agree with the Stanley Cup champs! The Blues won their seventh straight game at Enterprise Center, defeating the Buffalo Sabres 5-1 on Thursday night.

The line of Robert Thomas, Tyler Bozak and Alexander Steen scored three goals and nine points in the win. Thomas started the scoring in the first period off a feed from Bozak. The pair switched places for the Blues second goal with Bozak scoring off Thomas’ pass. David Perron scored his team leading 19th goal of the season with a power play score to give the Blues a 3-1 lead. Alexander Steen scored his first two goals of the season to wrap up the scoring and produce the 5-1 final.

Jordan Binnington was his usual steady self in goal stopping 18 of 19 shots to win his 21st game of the season.

The victory raises the Blues season record to 28-10-7.

Here's the post game reaction from Steen and Thomas after tonight's win.