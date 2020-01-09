Body of stowaway found in Air France plane’s landing gear

The lifeless body of a stowaway has been found in the landing gear of a flight to Paris from Ivory Coast.

“Air France confirms that a lifeless body of a stowaway was discovered in the well of the landing gear on flight AF703 coming from Abidjan on the 7th of January,” the airline said in a statement shared on Twitter on Wednesday.

“The company expresses their condolences and deplores this human tragedy,” they added.

Air France confirmed that an investigation into the incident was underway, and has not confirmed the age of the victim.

A spokeswoman for the prosecutor’s office in Bobigny, Paris told CNN that an investigation has been opened into the cause of death, but would not confirm the age or identity of the individual.

In July 2019, the body of a stowaway fell from a plane flying over London and dropped into a residential garden on Sunday, feet from a sunbathing man.

The body was traced to the undercarriage of Kenya Airways flight KQ 100 that left from Nairobi’s Jomo Kenyatta International Airport.