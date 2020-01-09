× Deaths of newborns under investigation by St. Louis County Police

ST. LOUIS, Mo. — The deaths of two infants are being investigated as suspicious. The mother says that the infants were stillborn. St. Louis County Police are investigating the deaths.

St. Louis County Police say that they were called by the baby’s mother to come to the 2100 block of Rountree Drive to investigate a sick case Wednesday morning. They found the bodies of two infants, a boy and a girl, at the home. The mother told police that she unexpectedly went into labor and the infants were stillborn.

A statement from police says that “While it is possible that this was a medical event, the incident has been re-classified to a suspicious death.”

FOX 2 was notified of the deaths Wednesday. It is not clear if there is anything criminal involved in this tragic incident. But, St. Louis County Police tell us that they are currently investigating the deaths.

The investigation is being led by the St. Louis County Police Department’s Bureau of Crimes Against Persons and remains very active at this time. Please contact the St. Louis County Police Department at 636-529-8210 to speak to investigators regarding the incident. To remain anonymous or potentially receive a reward, please contact CrimeStoppers at 1-866-371-8477.