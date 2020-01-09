HUD Secretary Ben Carson visits Missouri for Governor Parson’s prayer breakfast

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. – US Housing and Urban Development Secretary Ben Carson delivered the keynote address at Missouri Governor Mike Parson’s Prayer Breakfast on Thursday.

Parson also addressed a group of legislative leaders at the Capitol Plaza Hotel and Convention Center in Jefferson City. Carson and the governor have both been open about their faith and how they feel it should influence lawmakers.

“It’s alright to be humble,” Parson told lawmakers.

Carson called on religious organizations to help address the issues of homelessness.

“Can you imagine what would happen if every single church adopted a homeless family with the goal of making them self-sufficient in one year?” Carson asked. “Think about the impact that would have.”

Carson believes adopting families would be more effective than other means of help.

“It would be much better than any government program because then there would be a personal relationship,” he said.

One of the governor's top priorities, when he took office, was to find ways to provide job training. He believes training should be part of any public housing project as well.

“If we’re going to build that, let’s give them the opportunity to learn skills while they’re there,” said Parson.

The prayer breakfast is an annual interfaith event.