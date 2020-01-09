Intense rain may bring flash flooding before weekend snow

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

ST. LOUIS, Mo. — There is a flash flood watch for the entire area from Friday into early Saturday. There is intense rainfall expected Friday night with 2-4 inches likely. Some wet snow is expected Saturday afternoon with minor accumulation possible.

We begin to enter an active stretch of weather Thursday with increasing clouds, gusty winds, and warming temperatures. Today’s highs will jump well into the 50s with winds gusting from 20 to 35 mph. A few rain showers are possible by evening with showers and a few spot storms likely tonight. Temperatures will remain nearly steady tonight in the 50s.

Friday will be cloudy and mild with scattered showers and temperatures warming into the 60s. Friday night brings a high risk of heavy rain and flash flooding with a slow-moving band of rain and storms.

The heavy rain moves east Saturday morning and colder air sweeps in leading to some wet snow potential Saturday afternoon. Several inches will be possible northwest of St. Louis out in central and northeastern Missouri with only minor (at most) accumulation expected for the St. Louis metro. Temperatures Saturday will be falling through the 30s.