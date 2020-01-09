Lambert airport will soon add biometric screening service to speed up security lines

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

ST.LOUIS - Biometric screening may soon be headed to St. Louis Lambert International Airport.

According to our partners at the Post-Dispatch, the city Airport Commission endorsed a contract with a New York-based company to bring its CLEAR biometric system which identifies passengers by their fingerprints and eyes.

The standard price for passengers is $179 dollars a year.

People who buy the service will check-in at a CLEAR counter then a representative takes you to the front of the TSA or TSA pre-check line depending on which one of those you have.

City leaders must still approve the contract, if approved, screeners at Lambert could start using CLEAR later this year.

The biometric service currently offered at 34 airports around the country.