Missouri attorney general obtains guilty verdict in St. Louis murder case

ST. LOUIS – For the first time ever, a Missouri attorney general prosecuted a murder case in the City of St. Louis.

On Wednesday, a jury convicted 41-year-old Antonio Muldrew of first-degree murder. Muldrew shot and killed Ethiopian refugee Abdulrauf Kadir while the latter was working at a convenience store in 2014.

“I want to make sure people understand it’s a priority to make sure the people of the St. Louis region understand that prosecuting violent crime is a priority for this attorney general,” said Attorney General Eric Schmitt.

There was a conflict in St. Louis Circuit Attorney Kim Gardner's office, so they asked Schmitt’s office to prosecute.

Muldrew was sentenced to life in prison without parole. Schmitt said it’s time all prosecutors get serious about violent crime or else it won’t stop.

“This is a key initiative for us to do what we can because it’s about victims,” he said.

Schmitt said he’s well-aware of the violent start to 2020 in the St. Louis area. He believes the state, city, and county could be working even closer together to make sure violent crime is being addressed as best possible.

The attorney general said he has a standing offer for Gardner and St. Louis County Prosecuting Attorney Wesley Bell to ask for help when they need it.

“I don’t think there should be any colored jerseys, red jerseys or blue jerseys,” Schmitt said. “This is about public safety.”

Putting Muldrew away for life is something Schmitt's office is proud of. He said he’d be more than happy to roll up his sleeves and prosecute any violent crime case to help make the state and St. Louis region safer.

In addition, Schmitt said his office is now analyzing a backlog of thousands of untested rape kits in an effort to serve justice.