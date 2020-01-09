Police looking for suspects after overnight shooting leaves one dead in Granite City

GRANITE CITY, IL. - Police are investigating a shooting that left one person dead in Granite City overnight.
Police said they responded to a report of a shooting in the 2200 block of Benton Street a little after midnight Thursday and found a man inside suffering from a gunshot wound.
The victim, who has not been identified, was pronounced dead at the scene.
Police said they are actively investigating the shooting as a homicide and are searching for two suspects that let the area. Further details weren’t immediately available.