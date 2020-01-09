Police looking for suspects after overnight shooting leaves one dead in Granite City

Posted 6:47 am, January 9, 2020, by
Data pix.

GRANITE CITY, IL. -   Police are investigating a shooting that left one person dead in Granite City overnight.

Police said they responded to a report of a shooting in the 2200 block of Benton Street a little after midnight Thursday and found a man inside suffering from a gunshot wound.

The victim, who has not been identified, was pronounced dead at the scene.

Police said they are actively investigating the shooting as a homicide and are searching for two suspects that let the area. Further details weren’t immediately available.

Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.