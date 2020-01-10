Blues defenseman Parayko excited about seeing a St. Louis racer at supercross

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

ST. LOUIS, Mo. — Supercross is returning to the dome for the first time in two years, and the hometown hero is in the race.

It will be nice and dry for hometown supercross racer Bubba Pauli this weekend. The dirt track inside the Dome at America's Center will be a welcome site Saturday and Sunday.

Friday in downtown St. Louis, the supercross rider talked dirt bikes and winning with St. Louis Blues defenseman Colton Parayko.

"Yeah, it's going to be cool. For us, it's nice to be at home and have home ice. So it's going to be similar for him. It's cool, you have a St. Louis guy racing in a St. Louis race, so it's going to be fun," said St. Louis Blues Player Colton Parayko.

Parayko grew up riding dirt bikes. Before his hockey skills took over, and the incredible finish his team had winning the Stanley Cup.