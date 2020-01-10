× Boys, ages 11 and 14, accused of robbery in Maplewood

MAPLEWOOD, Mo. – Two boys, ages 11 and 14, are in juvenile custody for allegedly pulling a woman from a car and robbing her in suburban St. Louis.

The St. Louis Post-Dispatch reports that the boys were arrested Thursday night, minutes after the crime. They are being held on suspicion of second-degree robbery. The crime happened on the MetroLink platform in Maplewood.

Police Chief Steve Kruse says the older boy wore a skull mask while confronting the woman. He called it “alarming when children become involved in a crime like this.”