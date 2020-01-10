Traffic updates: Check our map for the fastest route.

Boys, ages 11 and 14, accused of robbery in Maplewood

Posted 11:59 am, January 10, 2020, by

MAPLEWOOD, Mo. – Two boys, ages 11 and 14, are in juvenile custody for allegedly pulling a woman from a car and robbing her in suburban St. Louis.

The St. Louis Post-Dispatch reports that the boys were arrested Thursday night, minutes after the crime.  They are being held on suspicion of second-degree robbery. The crime happened on the MetroLink platform in Maplewood.

Police Chief Steve Kruse says the older boy wore a skull mask while confronting the woman. He called it “alarming when children become involved in a crime like this.”

Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.