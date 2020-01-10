Carlos Martinez posts Instagram salute to traded former Cardinal teammates

CINCINNATI, OH - JUNE 09: Jose Martinez #38 of the St. Louis Cardinals celebrates with Carlos Martinez #18 after hitting a solo home run in the first inning against the Cincinnati Reds at Great American Ball Park on June 9, 2018 in Cincinnati, Ohio. (Photo by Joe Robbins/Getty Images)

ST. LOUIS, Mo. – One day after the Cardinals completed a trade to send outfielders Jose Martinez and Randy Arozarena to the Tampa Bay Rays in exchange for minor league pitcher Matthew Liberatore, a minor league catcher and a draft pick, Carlos Martinez took to Instagram to salute his former teammates.

“Two brothers, colleagues and friends leave the family @stlcardenales but there will be memories and joy never forgotten,” the translated post read in part.

To Jose Martinez, Carlos wrote, “@cafejr40 My little brother good luck and blessings. Really a great honor to be your teammate brother, you know I love you like my blood.”

Arozarena replied, “Thanks my brother, blessings to you Tsunami and family.”

 

 

