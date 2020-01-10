Carlos Martinez posts Instagram salute to traded former Cardinal teammates
ST. LOUIS, Mo. – One day after the Cardinals completed a trade to send outfielders Jose Martinez and Randy Arozarena to the Tampa Bay Rays in exchange for minor league pitcher Matthew Liberatore, a minor league catcher and a draft pick, Carlos Martinez took to Instagram to salute his former teammates.
“Two brothers, colleagues and friends leave the family @stlcardenales but there will be memories and joy never forgotten,” the translated post read in part.
To Jose Martinez, Carlos wrote, “@cafejr40 My little brother good luck and blessings. Really a great honor to be your teammate brother, you know I love you like my blood.”
Arozarena replied, “Thanks my brother, blessings to you Tsunami and family.”
Dos hermanitos, compañeros y amigos se van de la familia @stlcardenales pero quedaran recuerdos y alegria jamas olvidada usssssss @cafejr40 mi hermanitoooo mucha suerte y bendiciones. De verdad que un gran honor y placer ser tu compañero de equipo hermano, sabes que te quiero como mi sangre. mete mano por ahi 🤙🏽🤙🏽🤙🏽 te quiero mioo ussss ⚾️⚾️⚾️⚾️ @randy_arozarena hermanitooo coño cuanta risa contigo 😂😂😂😂 mete mano ahi otra oportunidad de mucha bendiciones, aqui se te quiere usss 🤙🏽🤙🏽🤙🏽⚾️⚾️⚾️ “feo”