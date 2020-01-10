Cold following heavy St. Louis rain may lead to slick pavement

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

ST. LOUIS, Mo. — Wet roads, bad hair days and muddy shoes are just some of the small impacts being felt by this system. The Illinois Department of Transportation says they are pumping three times more water than normal.

St. Louis has already seen close to the average rainfall for the entire month within a matter of hours. With more rain impacts will compound thanks to saturated ground. There may be an additional 2-3" of rain on the way, meaning impacts may only get worse. IDOT checks drains and creeks ahead of time, but if they see an issue during the storm they try and fix it.

After the rain, then comes the cold. Pavement conditions may change quickly from Saturday night into Sunday. Remember to obey road closure signs, and use extra caution.