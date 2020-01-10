× Drake and Future debut ‘Life is Good’ video

Drake and Future are keeping busy in their latest music video.

The rappers work several jobs in the video for “Life is Good.”

It features them getting their hands dirty as garbage men, mechanics, fast-food workers, chefs, IT workers and more.

Directed by Little X, the video also includes cameos by some of their hip-hop colleagues, like Big Bank Black, Lil Yachty, 21 Savage and Mike Will Made it.

Drake and Future last collaborated on “Blue Tint” in 2018.