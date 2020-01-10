Traffic updates: Check our map for the fastest route.

Drake and Future debut ‘Life is Good’ video

Posted 8:03 am, January 10, 2020, by

Drake and Future are keeping busy in their latest music video for "Life is Good." It features them getting their hands dirty as garbage men, mechanics, fast-food workers, chefs, IT workers and more.

Drake and Future are keeping busy in their latest music video.

The rappers work several jobs in the video for “Life is Good.”

It features them getting their hands dirty as garbage men, mechanics, fast-food workers, chefs, IT workers and more.

Directed by Little X, the video also includes cameos by some of their hip-hop colleagues, like Big Bank Black, Lil Yachty, 21 Savage and Mike Will Made it.

Drake and Future last collaborated on “Blue Tint” in 2018.

Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.