× Fox 2 Prep Zone – Friday, January 10, 2020

This is the Fox 2 Prep Zone show for Friday, January 10, 2020.

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Segment One featured highlights of these boys high school basketball games.

CBC at DeSmet

SLUH at Chaminade

O'Fallon at Edwardsville

MICDS at Westminster

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Segment Two of the Fox 2 Prep Zone featured highlights of these girls high school basketball games.

O'Fallon at Edwardsville (Our UPS Stores Game of the Week)

MICDS at Westminster

Fox 2 Prep Zone show host Charlie Marlow and Jim Powers of the High School Sports Caravan also previewed tomorrow's St. Joseph's Shootout, featuring several top local girls high school basketball teams.