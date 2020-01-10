Granite City residents brace for floods after experience last summer

GRANITE CITY, Ill. -  People are bracing for the severe weather after a rough round of flooding last summer. FOX 2's Blair Ledet talked to weary residents and IDOT officials about what they've done to prepare.

