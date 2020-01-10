Health Watch – Options for rejuvenating your skin

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

There are many people looking for that fountain of youth, who aren’t necessarily interested in going the surgical route. Fortunately, there are non-laser skin rejuvenation options, including microdermabrasion, microneedling and deplaning, that effectively exfoliate to reveal more youthful, healthy looking skin. Our SLUCare clinical estheticians regularly perform these for patients, who are looking for great results with minimal to no downtime.

Microdermabrasion is a non-invasive treatment that gently exfoliates the top layer of your skin, removing dead epidermal cells. After a series of treatments, your complexion can appear smoother, brighter, and more even in color. Microdermabrasion treats:

*Dull complexion.

*Uneven skin tone or texture.

*Age spots.

*Dark spots that can appear when acne starts to clear.

*Melasma.

Paige Gardner is a licensed esthetician at SLUCare, "almost like a sandpaper tip. It is customized to every single person, depending on the grit of it. It leaves an immediate softness that everybody loves."

During the treatment, she uses a handheld device that gently removes the top layer of skin. You may feel a sanding sensation, but it’s not painful. It takes about 30 to 40 minutes to treat the entire face and about 20 minutes to treat the neck. Most patients need a series of treatments, which may be weekly, every two weeks, or monthly – for a total of five to 16 treatments, depending on their goals.

Non-Laser Microneedling is a minimally invasive skin rejuvenation treatment that improves fine lines, wrinkles, acne scars, skin discoloration and other conditions by stimulating your skin's natural ability to repair itself. It utilizes tiny needles that are applied to the skin with gentle pressure or pulses, creating thousands of microdermal wounds. These microdermal injuries send a signal to the skin to kickstart the healing process, increasing collagen production and promoting healthy skin cell turnover. Because this process relies on a healthy skin response, it is best used on younger patients who are likely to have a faster cell renewal cycle. Microneedling has little to no downtime. Paige Gardner says, "so it takes that off. That one's great for right before an event, because your makeup lays very very nice once that's all been taken off."

Deplaning is a safe and effective method of exfoliation, using a modified blade technique with a scalpel to remove the outermost layers of the skin. A mild peel is added for even greater effect. Dermaplaning also effectively removes facial hair known as peach fuzz, which makes skin smoother and allows skincare products to effectively penetrate the skin.

To learn more or to make an appointment with SLUCare Facial Cosmetic Services, click here.

SLUCare Otolaryngology and Facial Plastic Surgery - West County

555 N. New Ballas Road, Suite 260 B

St. Louis, MO 63141

314-977-5900