Illinois medicaid covers transgender services

ILLINOIS (WCIA) — Illinois Medicaid now covers transgender procedures and services.

The coverage extends to anyone 21 and over who is experiencing Gender Dysphoria. Governor Pritzker announced that Illinois would eventually make the switch in April, and the Department of Healthcare and Family Services officially made the change at the end of last month.

Before, the law said these procedures had to be made available, but they weren’t covered by Medicaid.