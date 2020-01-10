Traffic updates: Check our map for the fastest route.

Man charged in deadly Christmas Eve shooting in Kansas City

Posted 10:22 am, January 10, 2020

KANSAS CITY, Mo.  – A Kansas City man has been charged with fatally shooting another man on Christmas Eve during a drug deal. Thirty-six-year-old Joseph Kane is jailed without bond in Johnson County, Kansas, where he was taken into custody Monday.

He has been charged in neighboring Jackson County, Missouri, with second-degree murder and three other felonies in the shooting death of 23-year-old Carter McCollum.

No attorney is listed for him in online court records. A probable cause statement says the the victim’s girlfriend told police that the suspect shot into a car during a drug deal.

