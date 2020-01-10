MSD working to keep basements free of water after heavy rain

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

ST. LOUIS, Mo. — Many St. Louis area homeowners get very nervous when heavy rain rolls through the area because of the fear of a flooded basement.

A pump is running to get hundreds of gallons of water out of Walter Greiner's' home on Davis Street in the Carondelet neighborhood. After the storm rolled through this morning Walter said he was afraid to go in the basement. When he did he saw about three inches of water on the floor. He says it caused when an outside sewer clog up and the water backs up into his basement. He called the Metropolitan Sewer District and is waiting for a crew to come out. MSD says heavy rain can cause debris to block sewer inlets.

MSD says it has brought on extra crews and they will be on duty through the weekend to handle calls from customers. They are asking customers for help in keeping leaves and debris cleaned out from the inlet of sewers.