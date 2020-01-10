Officials to explore death penalty in two Madison County murder cases

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

ST. LOUIS, Mo. — FOX 2 News has learned that the Madison County States Attorney is exploring whether he can seek the federal death penalty for the murder of a prominent Edwardsville attorney Randy Gori. Capital punishment has been repealed in the U.S. state of Illinois since 2011.

The news broke about the Madison County States Attorney exploring the death penalty in Illinois during a Facebook live interview with Elliot Davis. You can see the whole interview here.

Gori, a well known and respected figure, was stabbed to death in his home a week ago. Timothy Banowetz from Wentzville is charged in the murder. Authorities say the motive was robbery.

The other case Gibbons is referring to is the murder of three people at a home in Bethalto in December by a couple that was on a nationwide crime spree. They are also in custody

Timothy Banowetz's family released a statement this afternoon after was charged with Gori's murder. It says in part,

Our heartfelt prayers go out to Randy Gori, his family, and the community impacted by this harm and destruction. It's unimaginable the pain that must be felt. Our family is grieving and seeking answers as well. Timothy has been estranged from the family and we are shocked to have discovered him in this way. We are praying that love is shown to those hurting and that wisdom is given to those seeking the truth."