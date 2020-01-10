× School bus involved in city shooting incident

ST LOUIS (KTVI) – St Louis city police confirm an incident this afternoon in the city’s Walnut Park West neighborhood has left five people injured. Police tell Fox 2 News the incident happened at Floy and Leonora Avenues and happened around 2:30 pm. Police were called to the scene after they were alerted to reports of shots fired and located one woman suffering from a gunshot wound to her leg. She was conscious and breathing and taken from the scene by ambulance. Police then began to deal with a school bus accident at that same location that occurred at the same time of the shooting. Emergency personnel treated at least two adults and two children at the accident scene. Police say the investigation is too early to determine if the shooting and bus accident are connected. They have promised more information as their investigation yields more details.