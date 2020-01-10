St. Louis County adopts waiting list for public defenders

ST. LOUIS – Getting legal representation will take longer for hundreds of criminal defendants in Missouri’s largest county now that St. Louis County’s judicial circuit has instituted a waiting list, but supporters say it’s the only way to reduce the massive caseloads of overworked public defenders.

The list went into effect Jan. 2 following an order by St. Louis County Presiding Judge Gloria Reno. It was requested by the county’s public defender office and had the support of Prosecuting Attorney Wesley Bell, who called it “the least-bad alternative available.”

