× St. Louis County Executive wants to ban domestic abusers from carrying concealed guns

CLAYTON, Mo. – St. Louis County Executive Sam Page wants to ban people who are convicted of domestic violence from carrying concealed guns. He is asking the county council to pass the legislation.

“We must do what we can to reduce crime,” said St. Louis County Executive Sam Page. “One thing that we believe we can do under state law is ban abusers from carrying concealed firearms to protect survivors of relationship violence.”