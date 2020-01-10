St. Louis County Executive wants to ban domestic abusers from carrying concealed guns

Posted 7:50 pm, January 10, 2020, by

CLAYTON, Mo. – St. Louis County Executive Sam Page wants to ban people who are convicted of domestic violence from carrying concealed guns.  He is asking the county council to pass the legislation.

“We must do what we can to reduce crime,” said St. Louis County Executive Sam Page. “One thing that we believe we can do under state law is ban abusers from carrying concealed firearms to protect survivors of relationship violence.”

Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.