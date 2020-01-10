St. Louis start-up matches unlikely housemates for a good cause

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

ST. LOUIS - A St. Louis start-up is helping people find the roommate they didn't know they need.

According to our partners at the Post-Dispatch, Odd Couples Housing matches older adults who have room to spare with millennials who need a cheap place to live. The idea is for older empty nesters to have help with the bills and household chores and believes it also gives younger people who may be getting out on their own for the first time a nice place to live without spending a fortune.

The company uses an algorithm to match roommates based on different living preferences.

Odd Couples Housing has made about 20 matches and hopes to greatly expand this year.