Steady rainfall leads to flooding concerns around metro

Heavy rainfall on Friday led to concerns over possible flooding as areas around the St. Louis metro made special preparations to deal with rising water levels.

In Kirkwood, local leaders expected parts of the Meramec River to rise over the next few days and reach minor flood stages of 30 feet and rain led to water hazards for drivers.

In other parts of the metro, stormwater has started filling the River Des Peres. As of Friday morning, the water level was still well within the banks. Sandbags were put up along the River Des Peres in June for flooding.

Those sand bangs have since been taken down.