There is plenty to do at Union Station after popular new attractions open

ST. LOUIS, Mo. — There’s plenty to do at St. Louis Union Station these days now that two of the most anticipated attractions are open for business, The St. Louis Aquarium at Union Station and The Wheel at St. Louis Union Station. To learn more about the venues, including the price of admission and hours of operation check out Pulse Plus.
Guests:
- Tami Brown, Executive Director St. Louis Aquarium at Union Station
- Amelia Rodgers, Education Curator St. Louis Aquarium Foundation
- Michael Torrence, Operations Manager St. Louis Wheel.