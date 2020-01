× UPS Stores Game of the Week – O’Fallon vs Edwardsville – January 10, 2020

The UPS Stores Game of the Week for Friday, January 10, 2020 was the girls high school basketball game between O’Fallon and Edwardsville.

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

The Edwardsville Tigers defeated the O'Fallon Panthers 61-47 in a game featuring two of the top girls basketball teams in Illinois.