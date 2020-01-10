Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Video note: Correct time of the Blues hockey game is Saturday 7pm. It is correct in the notes below.

Weekends on the Web: Saturday & Sunday, January 11-12, 2020

Schlafly Cabin Fever Festival

Date: Saturday, January 11 Venue: Schlafly Bottleworks, Maplewood, MO

Time: Noon-4:00pm Day-of Tickets: $40.00

An afternoon of big music, big beers and big fun outside. This festival is for the true winter warriors. Bundle up for outside and melt away those winter blues. There will be plenty of bonfires, piping hot comfort foods, and a heated patio to help fight off the chill.

http://www.schlafly.com/events/cabinfever/

St. Louis Mardi Gras: Family Winter Carnival

Date: Saturday, January 11 Venue: Soulard Market Park, South St. Louis

Time: 11:00am-3:00pm Admission: Free

This alcohol free, family-friendly event starts will the Children’s parade at 11am and then will keep the kids busy with bounce houses, story time, fire trucks, and police vehicles. The whole family can pick out festive crowns, masquerade masks, and face paint to get in the Mardi Gras spirit. https://stlmardigras.org/events/family-winter-carnival

St. Louis Blues Hockey

Date: Saturday, January 11 Venue: Enterprise Center, Downtown St. Louis

Time:7:00pm Tickets often start around $40.00

Vs. New York Rangers

https://www.nhl.com/blues/schedule/2020-01-01/CT

SLU Billikens Women’s Basketball

Date: Sunday, January 12 Venue: Chaifetz Arena, Midtown St. Louis

Time: 3:00pm Tickets start at $10.00

Vs. VCU

https://slubillikens.com/sports/womens-basketball/schedule

AMA Supercross Series and Supercross Futures

Date: Saturday, January 11 Venue: The Dome at America’s Center

Time: 6:30pm Tickets start at $10.00

Check out all the off-road motorcycle action on a constructed dirt track full of steep jumps and obstacles. A Fan Fest will be held from Noon to 6pm. It requires an additional ticket. The Supercross Futures will be held on Sunday.

https://www.supercrosslive.com/events/st-louis-mo-2020-tickets-0

Arch City Roller Derby

Date: Saturday, January 11 Venue: Midwest Sport Hockey, Queeny Park, Ballwin, MO

Tickets: Adults $12, Ages 11-18 $8.00, 10 and under Free

Rebel Skate Alliance vs. Smashinistas – 6:30pm

Stunt Devils vs. M80s– 9:30pm

Flat-track roller derby double header action. Concessions on site.

http://archrivalrollerderby.com/

Da Vinci The Exhibition

Date: Saturday & Sunday, January 11-12 Venue: Saint Louis Science Center

Time: 9:30am-4:30pm Tickets: Adults: $14.95, Children 5-12: $12.95 (Discounts for seniors, members)

The 7,000 square-foot special exhibition follows the Renaissance master, Leonardo da Vinci, on a journey of innovation, creativity, science and wonder, featuring more than 60 fully built, life-size replicas of inventions, more than 20 recreations of his major paintings and fine art studies and dozens of stunning concept displays.

https://www.slsc.org/exhibits-attractions/da-vinci-the-exhibition/

The Rep: Mojada: A Medea in Los Angeles

Date: Saturday & Sunday, January 11-12 Venue: The Loretto-Hilton Center, Webster University

Saturday: 4:00pm, Sunday: 2:00pm, 7:00pm

Tickets: $20.00-$94.50

The Greek tragedy Medea is reborn through the experiences of a young immigrant family living in modern day Los Angeles. Shrouded in evocative mysticism, this tale of love, loss and transformation pulses with an escalating sense of danger. In this fresh retelling, Medea and Jason grapple not only with their own star-crossed marriage, but with the weight of the sacrifices demanded in the battle between assimilation and tradition.

http://www.repstl.org/events/detail/mojada-a-medea-in-los-angeles

St. Louis Pink Bride Wedding Show

Date: Saturday & Sunday, January 11-12 Venue: America’s Center, Downtown St. Louis

Time: 11:00am-4:00pm both days Tickets: $15.00

Planning a wedding? This is a one-stop resource for vendors that will make your entire day as special as you dream it can be.

https://www.thepinkbride.com/shows/st-louis/#premium-listings