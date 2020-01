Please enable Javascript to watch this video

ST. LOUIS, Mo. - The 34th Annual Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr. Statewide Celebration Kick-Off Program for Missouri will take place tonight at 6:30 at Harris-Stowe State University in the Dr. Henry Givens, Jr. Administration Building. Doors will open at 5:30pm.

Commissioner Myrle Mensey-Symonds and Bennie Gilliam-Williams are here to discuss the event.