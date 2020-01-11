Brief break in rain before snow arrives later today

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

ST. LOUIS, Mo. - Heavy rain within the last 48 hours has brought totals up to 3"-6". This has created the concern for flash flooding, and areal flooding across many rivers, creeks, and streams. Now, as the rain exits, water levels will have time to drop before our next wave of energy arrives by this afternoon.

The next round comes as a wintry, icy mix then will quickly changeover to snowfall. The arrival time of the wintry mix to the northwest is just after 12 PM today, moving into the STL metro from 2 PM - 4 PM. It will stay as a icy mix just briefly before making the changeover to snowfall within the hour of arrival. Ice accumulation will be minor, but still take caution on the roadways. As it makes the changeover to snow, we will see ongoing snow showers through 7 PM tonight. After 8 PM any rain/snow mix drys into this evening.

With dry weather temperatures drop into the 20s tonight. This could lead to flash freezing on the ground thanks to leftover moisture. Watch out for black ice and slick spots as you head out early tomorrow.