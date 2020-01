Please enable Javascript to watch this video

ST. LOUIS, Mo. - Cardinals Winter Warm Up is just around the corner. Fans can meet their favorite players at autograph sessions, play interactive games, share memories, take photos with Fredbird, find collectible memorabilia, and bid on one-of-a-kind items.

The Winter Warm Up is January 18-20. For more information visit: https://www.mlb.com/cardinals/fans/winter-warm-up.