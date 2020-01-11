× Dosunmu, Cockburn lift Illinois over Rutgers 54-51

CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (AP) _ Ayo Dosunmu scored 18 points and Kofi Cockburn added 11 and grabbed 17 rebounds and Illinois held off Rutgers 54-51 at home. Dosunmu stepped up big in the final two minutes for Illinois (12-5, 4-2 Big Ten Conference). He scored four points (all at the free-throw line) to seal a defensive battle that saw Rutgers (12-4, 3-2) grab the lead early in the game. Jacob Young led Rutgers with 16 points. Ron Harper Jr. added nine for the Scarlet Knights. Illinois went n two 6-0 runs in the second half to close the gap against a fierce Rutgers defense. Both teams played exceedingly well defensively. Rutgers was 20 of 59 (34%) from the field to Illinois’ 18 of 63 (29%).