First responders save man from drowning, as vehicle filled with water for surging creek

O’FALLON, MO – Friday night 3 first responders saved a man’s life after a vehicle being driven by his son plunged into a creek after missing a turn on Mexico Road near Bryan Road around 9 p.m.

Police tell FOX 2/NEWS 11 that officers were dispatched the scene after receiving a call for help. Once on scene, one officer found the driver had made it to safety, but a second individual was trapped in the vehicle and the floodwaters from the creek were swamping the car and man was in immediate danger. The officer waded into the creek making his way to the car and held the man’s head above water while waiting for additional assistance.

Firefighters from the O’Fallon Fire Protection District arrived shortly thereafter and 2 firefighters also entered the fast-rising creek water and assisted the officer in getting the man to safety.

The victim was taken to the hospital for treatment of minor injuries.

Police Chief Tim Clothier praised Officer Jordan Wilmes saying, “This is living proof that heroes are amongst us. Thanks to the brave officer and the firefighters placing other life above their own and ignoring the extreme dangers of the situation, an innocent life was saved. I applaud the firefighters and our very own Officer Wilmes for their heroism.”