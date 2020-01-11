× Mother in custody following suspicious death of twins

CLAYTON, MO – No charges have been filed against a North St. Louis County woman who has been taken into custody as police investigate the death of her newborn twins on Wednesday.

The 25-year-old reportedly told investigators the infants, one boy, and one girl were stillborn.

But county police now say the children were carried to full term and neither was stillborn.

A cause of death has not yet been determined.

The deaths are only being labeled as suspicious.