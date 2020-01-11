× Second suspect charged with murder in attempted ATM robbery

CLAYTON, MO – A second suspect has been arrested and charged in an attempted armed robbery were armed ATM technicians shot and killed another suspect.

St. Louis County Police announced on Saturday evening that the St. Louis County Prosecuting Attorney’s Office had charged 21-year-old DeCarlo Powell of Florissant with murder in the second degree, attempted armed robbery, assault first degree and armed criminal action in the attempted armed robbery of ATM technicians servicing an ATM at the Vantage Credit Union located 601 Greenway Chase in St. Louis County on January 7th.

Police say Powell and an accomplice Jordan Pruitt attempted to rob the technicians, but the technicians were armed and shot and kill Pruitt. Powell fled the scene while firing at the workers. He was later identified as a suspect from surveillance video at the scene and DNA evidence.

Both Powell and Pruitt had been out on bond awaiting sentencing from a previous attempted armed robbery of ATM workers at a Vantage Credit Union that occurred on December 12, 2017.

Powell is being held without bond at the St. Louis County Justice Center.