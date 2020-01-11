St. Peters residents respond to heavy snowfall

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

ST. PETERS, MO - Though many expected to see some snow after the rainfall, people in the St. Peters and St. Charles area said they didn’t expect it to cover the roadways so quickly.

Residents were caught on the roads as the snow made its way in.

Those living west of Maryland Heights where the snow came first said they watched as it transformed into a wintry mix leaving behind a mess on the roads.

“I was expecting maybe tomorrow for it to be a little bit icy but not all of this snow come out of nowhere,” said Katlyn Stanley.

“I got out shortly after it had started, and there were very large heavy flakes coming down that covered quickly,” said Tom Goodwin.

Roads were still slick from heavy overnight downpours, and some of them were even shut down.

“There are a lot of the low-lying creeks over the banks and flooding,” Goodwin said.

Early Saturday afternoon, the drizzle turned into drops of snow.

“When it came down, it was like a snow shower on me with rain coming down,” Goodwin said.

“The rain turned into snow, and then the snow just started pouring and pouring and pouring within an hour,” Stanley said.

Many went into buildings in the St. Peters area and came out to cars with thick layers of snow on the windshield.

“My commute from Wentzville was very rough,” Stanley said. “I was going about 30 miles per hour and even then, I was sliding.”

MoDOT tweeted out information on several crashes shortly after the snow began to fall rapidly. Five of them happened within 30 minutes.

At around 8:30 p.m., Missouri Highway Patrol officials tweeted they had responded to 270 calls for service, 67 stranded drivers, and 97 crashes.

“I was really, really scared to get home because there’s about a 30-minute drive for sure,” Stanley said.

Goodwin said he slowly made his way home and is now getting a jump start on prepping his home for the snow.

As plows push their way to clear the roads, MoDOT officials said most routes in the St. Louis area are now covered.

Those caught on the roads are urged to use caution.

Links here provide road conditions for both MoDOT and IDOT.

Grab our app for updates: Android - Apple