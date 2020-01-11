× The royal family will hold a summit Monday to discuss Prince Harry and Meghan

The British royal family will meet Monday to discuss the future of the Duke and Duchess of Sussex after the couple announced this week they would step back from their roles as senior members of the royal family, a palace source told CNN.

Queen Elizabeth II, Prince Charles, Prince William and Prince Harry will attend the meeting at the queen’s Sandringham estate, the source said. Meghan, the Duchess of Sussex, is expected to call in to the meeting from Canada.

News of the discussions follows a series of meetings and consultations over the last few days. There are a range of possibilities for the family to review, considering the couple’s thinking that they outlined in their announcement on Wednesday.

Any change in the working life and role of a royal requires complex and thoughtful discussion. It still remains the wish of the Queen that this happens at pace. There is a genuine agreement and understanding that any decision will take time to be implemented.

This will be the first time the senior royals have met since Harry and Meghan made the announcement — in defiance of the Queen’s wishes — that they would step back from their royal duties, seek financial independence and split their time between Britain and North America.

The Duchess of Sussex has since returned to Canada, where the couple spent the holidays with her mother. It’s unclear when Meghan will return to the UK from Canada.

By Max Foster and Dakin Andone, CNN