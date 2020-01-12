× Collinsville marijuana dispensary to halt recreational marijuana sales for one day

COLLINSVILLE, IL – Illinois Supply and Provisions (IS&P) – HCI Alternatives announce Sunday they would halt the sale of recreational marijuana sales for one day on Monday, December 13th. The suspension comes after the legalization of recreational marijuana sales in Illinois on January 1st.

Due to the unexpectedly high demand, HCI Alternatives says it needs time to restock its store(s) and give its employees a break.

The suspension will not affect medical marijuana sales, as the store will reopen to those patrons.

The company plans to restart recreational sales on Tuesday, January 14th.