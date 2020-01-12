Closings: Schools, churches, day-cares and businesses

Da Vinci The Exhibition opens at St. Louis Science Center

Posted 9:25 am, January 12, 2020
ST. LOUIS, Mo. - Leonardo Da Vinci was an artist, inventor, and scientist. You can learn more about this renaissance man at the St. Louis Science Center. The 7,000 square-foot special exhibit, The Da Vinci The Exhibition, just opened.

