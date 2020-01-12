× East St. Louis official faces $175K in fines to state board

EAST ST. LOUIS, Ill. (AP) _ An East St. Louis elected official owes more than $175,000 in accrued fines to the Illinois State Board of Elections if he wants to appear on the March primary ballot. The (Belleville) News-Democrat reports it’s the highest amount a candidate has accrued with the board. East St. Louis Township Supervisor and former mayor Alvin Parks has until Tuesday. He hasn’t said if he’ll be able to pay. He recently attempted to settle the outstanding amount by offering about 50 percent of what he owes. Board members rejected it, saying Parks disregarded campaign finance laws.