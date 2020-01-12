× Man drove truck into Lincoln County creek and left passenger inside, 20-year-old woman dies

ELSBERRY, Mo. – A 20-year-old woman died after a St. Charles man drove his truck into a creek in Lincoln County. The man, Cole M. McCall, 21, is now facing two charges — leaving the scene of an accident that resulted in a death and stealing a car. McCall is in custody in Lincoln County Jail being held on a $100,000 bond.

It all happened around 10:30 PM on Friday.

McCall drove a 2005 Chevrolet Silverado, into a flooded creek and the passenger, 20-year-old Jennelle Wulfmeier, was unable to get out.

The driver was reportedly driving at a high rate of speed down 7th street in Elsberry. Police reported McCall just passed a fake $50 bill and was being pursued by the person who got stuck with the phony money.

That’s when McCall hit a levee and ended up in the creek.

He fled from the vehicle, leaving Wulfmeier, who was unable to get out.

Then, McCall later stole a car in Elsberry and drove to St. Charles County were he was arrested.