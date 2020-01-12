Closings: Schools, churches, day-cares and businesses

Man drove truck into Lincoln County creek and left passenger inside, 20-year-old woman dies

Posted 10:41 am, January 12, 2020, by

Getty Images

ELSBERRY, Mo. – A 20-year-old woman died after a St. Charles man drove his truck into a creek in Lincoln County. The man, Cole M. McCall, 21, is now facing  two charges — leaving the scene of an accident that resulted in a death and stealing a car.  McCall is in custody in Lincoln County Jail being held on a $100,000 bond.

It all happened around 10:30 PM on Friday.

McCall drove a 2005 Chevrolet Silverado,  into a flooded creek and the passenger, 20-year-old Jennelle Wulfmeier, was unable to get out.

The driver was reportedly driving at a high rate of speed down 7th street in Elsberry. Police reported McCall just passed a fake $50 bill and was being pursued by the person who got stuck with the phony money.

That’s when McCall hit a levee and ended up in the creek.

He fled from the vehicle,  leaving Wulfmeier, who was unable to get out.

Then, McCall later stole a car in Elsberry and drove to St. Charles County were he was arrested.

Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.